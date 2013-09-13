Angler fined, suspended over out-of-season walleye fishing on Lake Nipigon

A Wisconsin angler has been handed a steep fine and had his fishing licence suspended after being caught illegally fishing for walleye on Lake Nipigon.

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said conservation officers saw the man fishing for, and keeping, walleye out of season on Tweed Creek, which is part of Lake Nipigon, on June 8, 2019.

The part of the lake where the man was fishing falls under Zone 6, the ministry said; the walleye season in Zone 6 is closed between April 14 and June 10 each year to protect walleye during spawning.

The officers also saw the man cleaning the walleye on his boat, while it was still on the water, and when they approached him, the man was also found to be in possession of walleye that had been cut into pieces.

The angler also admitted to fishing with barbed hooks, which are prohibited tackle.

During a court appearance in Thunder Bay on Feb. 5, 2020, the man pleaded guilty to angling and keeping walleye with a barbed hook, as well as cutting the fish so the species could not be readily identified by a conservation officer.

The ministry said the man also had previous convictions, but no further details were provided.

The man was fined $6,000, and had his fishing licence suspended for four years.