1 person sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Thunder Bay house fire

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a house fire on Thunder Bay's north side Saturday afternoon, according to local fire officials.

Firefighters were called to a home on Walkover Street shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday with reports of a possible structural fire, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said in a written release.

Bystanders told responding firefighters that there was still someone inside the building, which had heavy smoke coming out of it. Firefighters got the person out, officials said, and, along with paramedics, provided medical care on-scene. The person was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The fire department said the blaze was quickly brought under control. The fire is being investigated by city police and the Ontario Fire Marshal.