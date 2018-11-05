Saturday's Walkover Street fire victim dies from injuries, says Thunder Bay Fire Rescue

A person who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a house fire on Thunder Bay's north side over the weekend has died, according to local fire officials.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said they responded to a report of smoke coming from a home on 11 Walkover Street on Saturday afternoon.

When crews arrived, they found a smoke-filled home and an unresponsive victim.

The patient was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by paramedics, according to a written release on Monday; the occupant of the home later died.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and the Office of the Fire Marshal were still on-scene Monday, investigating the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, Deputy Chief Greg Hankkio stated in Monday's release that "the home was equipped with smoke alarms, but unfortunately at least one of them was not working."