The Lakehead University Thunderwolves season opener may have been delayed, but Thunder Bay hockey fans can still get a look at the team in action this week.

CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning is once again teaming up with the Thunderwolves for a special hockey-themed pop-up show at Port Arthur Arena on Thursday, Sept. 19.

It's CBC Wake Up with the Wolves: the Road Game Edition, and it will be a hockey-filled morning at Port Arthur Arena, with host Lisa Laco and the rest of the Superior Morning team broadcasting live from the north-side facility, as the Thunderwolves play a special blue vs. white intra-squad game on the ice.

The three-period, one-hour game will feature:

The players in full uniform

Referees

The singing of O Canada

Fully lit scoreboard with music pumping through the speakers

The CBC Blue vs. White Bill McDonald Cup

Wolfie!

Fans who come out can also win plenty of Thunderwolves and CBC swag. Coffee and refreshments will be on hand, as well.

The doors of Port Arthur Arena will open at 6:00 a.m. on Sept. 19, and the puck drops at 7 a.m.