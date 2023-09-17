Wake the Giant welcomes First Nations students to Thunder Bay with dancing, music and incredible performances

The 2023 Wake the Giant festival welcomed students from Dennis Franklin Cromarty to Thunder Bay, ringing in another school year.

The Wake the Giant initiative supports Indigenous students who travel to Thunder Bay to attend school. Its goal is to make the city a more welcoming place. Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School teacher Greg Chomut, who is one of the festival organizers, said 150 DFC students were there Saturday.

Chomut says he has seen the positive impact the festival makes on students who are coping with change.

"They're making a great sacrifice to come away from home, their families, friends and everything they've known to get a high school education, something we all take for granted," said Chomut. "This is all about bringing the community together, to embrace them and give them a warm welcome."

WATCH | Revist the 2022 festival with CBC's Sara Kae: Experience the Wake the Giant music festival with CBC's Sara Kae Duration 5:26 Sara Kae spent the day at the Wake the Giant music festival as CBC's special correspondent. She met with students from DFC, jingle dress dancers, and performers about why its important to showcase Indigenous excellence.

Saffron Fiddler, a jingle dress dancer from Sandy Lake First Nation, said she kept coming back year after year because it's a positive force for First Nations youth in the city.

"Wake the Giant is for Indigenous people, for us to have a voice," said Fiddler. "So I hope this festival starts to bring more voices to more Indigenous youth, too."

Fiddler said jingle dress dancing is a form of healing she wants to share with new students: "Especially some youth who are struggling in school and even those who probably lost a loved one recently just to bring like a piece of catharsis," she said.

Jingle dress dancers kicked off the Wake the Giant music festival. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

Todd Geno, a performer from Pic River First Nation, kicked off the festival by inviting the crowd for a big circle dance with the jingle dancers. He said it was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

"I could see people in the crowd wanting to move to the drum. So I'm like, hey, let's get everybody involved."

Geno said this festival is a chance to share music and culture with attendees.

"We're still here. We're still alive and we want to share our beautiful way of life with everybody."

His message for students: "Always be proud of your culture no matter what"