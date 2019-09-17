Wake the Giant Music Festival will require proof of vaccinations, negative COVID-19 test

Attendees at an upcoming Thunder Bay, Ont., music festival will need to show proof of vaccination, or negative COVID-19 test results, to get into the event, organizers said Tuesday.

"We're looking at what other concerts are doing and working closely with the [Thunder Bay District Health Unit] to make sure that we have everything in place to make sure the event is safe for everybody," organizer Greg Chomut said.

Attendees who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will need to show a vaccination card or photo of one; at least 14 days will need to have passed since the second dose was administered, organizers said.

The second option is to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, which was taken within 72 hours of the event.

Oak Medical Pharmacy, located at 620 Arthur Street, has partnered with Wake the Giant to offer discounted COVID-19 rapid testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. The tests will cost $20, organizers said.

Chomut said the policy applies to all attendees aged 12 and over; younger children won't have to provide any COVID-19 test or vaccine documentation.

This year's Wake the Giant Music Festival will include performances by Third Eye Blind, Jessie Reyez, Loud Luxury, William Prince, iskwe, Tom Wilson, DJ Shub, Northern Cree, Nick Sherman, and Jingle Dress Dancers.