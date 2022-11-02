A new training program aims to help staff and volunteers at Thunder Bay businesses and organizations create a welcoming environment for Indigenous students.

After two years of development, Wake the Giant is officially launching its Indigenous Culture and Inclusivity Training program on Friday.

"There's an online module, and there's all sorts of different content on there," said A.J. Haapa, one of the co-founders of Wake the Giant, who also works at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School.

"There's videos and there's quizzes and there's anecdotes," he said. "We're all educators here, and we understand that everyone learns in different ways."

"So there's a lot of different ways to engage with the training."

Haapa noted that while people may be familiar with Wake the Giant because of its annual music festival, there was always more to the initiative than that.

Besides the music festival, which also acts a welcoming for students coming to Thunder Bay from First Nations in northwestern Ontario to attend school, Wake the Giant also offers a decal program: businesses can put Wake the Giant logos in their windows, to signify they're a safe space for Indigenous students and their families.

On Friday, officials with the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and St. Joseph's Care group announced that this training would be mandatory for its employees, with more than 5,900 employees and volunteers expected to participate in the training by March 2025.

"We originally were looking to try and create safe spaces for our students throughout the city, reminiscent of the block parent initiative of the 90s," Haapa said. "We had hoped at the time to get up to 100 businesses on board with that initiative, and to date there [are] about 400 businesses."

WATCH | How the training program brings deeper meaning to Wake the Giant: Wake the Giant launches Indigenous culture, inclusivity training Duration 1:28 A new training program from educators at Dennis Franklin Cromarty high school and Wake the Giant aims to help staff and volunteers at Thunder Bay businesses and organizations create a welcoming environment for Indigenous students.

"These are supposed to be seen as spaces where they can feel comfortable shopping, or using the washroom, or using the phone."

But, Haapa said, organizers didn't want Wake the Giant to be superficial.

"We began to develop a bit of a cultural awareness sheet, and slowly but surely we kind of decided that wasn't really enough," he said. "It was a good one or two pager, but we really wanted to do full-on, comprehensive online training."

"There was a ton of input from our elders and knowledge keepers and our leadership, and there was a lot of emotional labour that went into those sessions, and they grappled with very tough things," he said. "But again, they do focus on some of the triumphs, and some of the vibrancy of the culture."

It signifies, Haapa said, the "two-pronged approach" Wake the Giant takes.

"On the one hand, we're trying to help our kids and their communities feel safer here in the city," he said. "On the other, we're trying to help folks from the city have a better understanding of First Nations culture and history and traditions, and I really think this training is going to do an excellent job."

For more information about the training, visit wakethegiant.ca.