Thunder Bay's Wake the Giant festival postponed

Thunder Bay's popular Wake the Giant Music Festival won't take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said Wednesday.

The next festival is scheduled to take place in September 2021.

Refunds will be issued to anyone who bought tickets for this year's event.

Organizers said they hope to implement several other Wake the Giant projects over the next year "to help further our goal in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, as we continue to work together to create a more welcoming and inclusive city for Indigenous people."