Metric, Coleman Hell headline Wake the Giant Music Festival

Some well-known Canadian bands will take the stage at Thunder Bay's waterfront in September as part of the first-ever Wake the Giant Music Festival.

Metric, July Talk, Crown Lands, and Coleman Hell will headline the inaugural event, according to organizers, and it will feature both Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists, a live art installation, cultural performances, and local food vendors.

"Our goal is to bring different communities, cultures, age groups, music lovers and festival fans all together at one big event that bonds the community closer together, said Wake the Giant organizer Sean Spenrath.

"Wake the Giant Music Festival has a goal to promote Indigenous artists, and bring attention to exciting new young artists who are pushing the boundaries yet honouring tradition," he said. "It's all about celebrating Wake the Giant and creating a welcoming community."

Several other performers are scheduled to take part, as well:

Nick Ferrio

Wolf Saga

Ansley Simpson

Luke Warm and the Cold Ones

Battle Nation Drum Group

Many of the artists will also be holding workshops at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School during the Wake the Giant DFC Experience, which is being held prior to the music festival, organizers said.

The music festival is part of the overall Wake the Giant project, which launched in March. It's a cultural-awareness initiative that is aimed to making Thunder Bay a more-inviting place for Indigenous people.

The Wake the Giant Music Festival will run Sept. 14, 2019, at Marina Park.

Tickets are on sale now.