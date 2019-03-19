Metric to close out first-ever Wake the Giant Music Festival

Organizers of the first-ever Wake the Giant music festival have released the event's performance schedule.

The festival will take place Sept. 14 at Marina Park.

Gates open at 12:15 p.m., with the opening ceremonies — featuring Battle Nation Drum Group — slated for 12:30.

Music begins at 1:15 p.m., when opening act Luke Warm and the Cold Ones takes the stage.

They'll be followed by:

Ansley Simpson and Nick Ferrio, 3:45 p.m.

Ernest Monias, 5 p.m.

Coleman Hell, 6:15 p.m.

July Talk, 7:45 p.m.

Wolf Saga, 9:15 p.m.

Metric, 10:30 p.m.

Special appearances by Tanya Talaga, Mike Downie, Hot Mess, N'We Jinan Artists, Ira Johson, Brotherhood, and Latoya Pemmican are also scheduled.

Tickets are available at wakethegiant.ca, and organizers ask that all attendees have their tickets printed or available on their phone when they arrive at the gate.