Wabaseemoong Independent Nations latest to start partial evacuation due to wildfires

Another First Nation in northwestern Ontario has been forced to carry out a partial evacuation due to forest fires, adding to five that have been partially or fully displaced in the last month.

Wabaseemoong Independent Nations in Treaty 3 territory began transporting vulnerable residents from the community in the last 24 hours, sending them to Kenora and London areas.

"Everything is working like clockwork," said Wabaseemoong Chief Waylon Scott in an interview with CBC News.

"As soon as [Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry] told us that there would be a threat and possibly a recommendation of an evacuation for the vulnerable, the elders and such, we sort of hit the ground running as soon as we got those words so that we had all the plans put in place," added Scott.

Among communities that have been evacuated are Poplar Hill First Nation and Deer Lake First Nation, with a partial evacuation of Cat Lake, North Spirit Lake and Pikangikum First Nations.

He said two fires continue to be problematic for Wabaseemoong Independent Nations — three communities amounting to about 1,280 people on reserve.

Winds 'sort of favourable'

The Kenora 51 fire, as listed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), is over 190,000 hectares in size and approximately 12 kilometres north of Wabaseemoong Independent Nations, but is no longer an active threat, according to Scott.

Crews from Alberta, Mexico and Australia are among outside-Ontario crews working hard to suppress the fire.

Kenora 51 is now 192,161 hectares. Ontario FireRangers and crews from Alberta, Mexico & Australia are working hard to suppress the fire. Water bombing and helicopter bucketing are helping slow the fire. Favorable weather in the forecast should support fire suppression efforts. <a href="https://t.co/SNQNXomSPb">pic.twitter.com/SNQNXomSPb</a> —@ONforestfires

Another fire near the Ontario border and south of Wabaseemoong Independent Nations is still considered to be a threat to the community, according to Scott.

That fire, called EA153, as listed by the Manitoba Wildfire Program, is approximately 600 hectares in size and listed as being out of control.

"The winds are sort of favourable for us — we now that they are blowing to the west — so it's basically blowing all the smoke to the west, which is making it clear for us here," said Scott. "Tomorrow [Thursday], the smoke is supposed to be coming from the south, so that sort of poses a threat for the fire."

Safety a priority, chief says

Chief and council of Wabaseemoong Independent Nations have been working closely with the MNRF, as well as federal and provincial governments and partners. to get an action plan ready should further evacuations become necessary.

Scott said about 180 people have left the community, while another 170 are expected to leave as part of the Stage 1 evacuation.

Current evacuees include the vulnerable population and those with underlying health conditions, including members with home-care service needs, pregnant people or anyone requiring special assistance to leave the community.

According to Scott, planning calls are taking place daily, and spaces have been found in Kenora, Dryden and other parts of Ontario, as well as Manitoba, should a full-scale evacuation be needed.

Scott said plans are in place to ensure community members can stay together in the event of a full-scale evacuation, adding most would head to London, where accommodation is on standby at a hotel.

"I feel for the community members that are far away, but again, it is for their safety and at least I know that they're somewhere safe."