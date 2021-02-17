Feds assisting with response to 'alarming spike' in COVID-19 cases in Wabaseemoong, minister says

The federal Indigenous Services minister says the government is involved to try to help curb what he calls an "alarming spike" in COVID-19 cases in Wabaseemoong Independent Nations.

The northwestern Ontario community, located northwest of Kenora, has been in a state of lockdown for nearly a week due to a growing outbreak.

On Wednesday, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said he has been in contact with Wabaseemoong Chief Waylon Scott over the last few days and had received indications that the number of cases could be as high as 59.

"We've been on a number of calls to see whatever they need to get some help, whether that's more help in track and tracing and isolating to really tamp down the virus," Miller said.

"It's a scary moment for them."

One day earlier, Northwestern Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon did not identify Wabaseemoong as the site of the outbreak, but said the increase that led to the Kenora region having 68 active cases at the time was mainly focused within one community.

The health unit announced 22 new cases in that area on Wednesday, bringing the active case count for the Kenora region to 85. No information was provided about where those cases are located.

Valerie Gideon, the associate deputy minister, said the community currently has one BLU-MED tent that is being used for screening, testing and assessments, with plans to mobilize two more.

"The priority right now is to ramp up access to isolation spaces in the community or outside of the community," she said.

"We are working with the community on those options. The community has made it clear that they want to make decisions with respect to where those spaces would be located. We are working with them to retrofit quickly some of the existing buildings in the community, including having extra heating capacity for some of those spaces so they could be accommodated."

Gideon said the federal government also provides nursing services for the community.

"We do have a responsibility also to ensure that there will be additional health human resources to help support the number of cases in the community at this point," Gideon said.