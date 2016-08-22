Voyeurism case involving Thunder Bay woman breaks ground for online privacy, law professor says

A troubling experience for one Thunder Bay, Ont., woman has helped evolve privacy law in the country, according to a law professor and Queens national scholar at Queens University.

The Ontario Court of Appeal issued a ruling on May 2 upholding the voyeurism conviction of a Toronto man who took screenshots of his intimate Skype encounters with his Thunder Bay-based girlfriend, while the two were involved in a long-distance relationship.

The woman did not consent to the screenshots, the court found.

"I think it is a very important decision ... in defining the scope of privacy when it comes to the really vulnerable area of intimate interactions when some form of electronic medium is involved," Kathleen Lahey told CBC News.

"That's been an area that's been very problematic for women."

'Reasonable expectation'

The man argued that the woman knew she was posing nude before a webcam, so it was reasonable for him to assume that he could also capture and keep still photographs of her.

The court disagreed, quoting a previous Supreme Court of Canada ruling saying that people who consent to sexual encounters with one another do not automatically consent to having those encounters videotaped without their knowledge.

"This example," wrote justice Russell Juriansz for the three-judge panel, "provides a short and direct path to the conclusion that the complainant had a reasonable expectation the appellant would not take screenshots of their consensual sexual activity."

"It should not make a difference that their consensual activity took place in 'virtual space' rather than in a physical room."

The decision takes long-established principles in privacy law and applies them in a sexual context, Lahey said.

'Extreme respect for [an] individual's right to self-possession'

It also suggests the direction in which sexual assault law is moving — and should move, Lahey said.

"When you come to sexual assault, it's much the same concept," she added. "Just because someone appears to be a woman, appears to be interested in having sex, appears to like one type of encounter as compared to another, does not necessarily mean that anything and everything is all right."

"That's a boundary that needs to be defined from the perspective of the people whose right it is to give consent to the use of their image, their body, their sexuality — all aspects of their being," Lahey continued.

"It's not the property of other people."

The decision shows "extreme respect for [an] individual's right to self-possession, autonomy and consent," she said, adding that she hopes it becomes an influential precedent for sexual assault cases.

"I hope that it helps raise awareness and also helps society come to the recognition that maybe a whole lot more education needs to be carried on as to the vulnerability of individuals now that we do live in such a continually recorded type of social context."