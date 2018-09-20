A fire chief in the Municipality of Neebing is celebrating an honourable achievement this week after being named as the recipient of the Canadian Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year 2018 at a national fire chiefs conference in Ottawa on Wednesday.

According to a written release from the Municipality, chief Dale Ashbee was the recipient of this year's award which recognizes one volunteer chief and one professional chief for their outstanding contributions.

Ashbee was nominated by the Council of the Municipality of Neebing as well as members of the community for his time and dedication to the fire service.

While much of his time was spent in officer roles as captain, deputy chief, and fire chief, Asbhbee still remains as an active fire fighter and first responder and is well-recognized by those in need in the community, according to Thursday's statement.