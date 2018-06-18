OPP identify body found at Mishkosiminiziibiing as missing 15-year-old girl

A body found in a western Ontario community last week has been identified as that of a missing 15-year-old girl, OPP said Monday.

Police said the body of Autumn Andy of Mishkosiminiziibiing (Big Grassy River First Nation) was found the evening of June 13, behind an outdoor skating rink in the community.

Andy was last seen at about 2 a.m. June 10, and OPP officers went to Mishkosiminiziibiing — located about 130 kilometres northwest of Fort Frances — on June 13 to assist Treaty Three Police in their search for her.

Her body was found at about 7:45 p.m. that day.

In a media release, OPP said the investigation is continuing, and that a postmortem examination has taken place. The results are not being made public.