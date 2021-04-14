Lakehead Public Schools to offer virtual school option starting in September

Students in Thunder Bay, Ont., public schools will have the option to attend class virtually during the upcoming school year.

Lakehead Public Schools said Wednesday it's offering virtual classes as a response to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new plan, both elementary and high school students who choose to enrol in virtual classes in September 2021 would have the option to shift to in-person learning in January 2022 for the remainder of the year.

Parents students don't have much time to decide, however, as the board is asking anyone who wants to enrol in virtual learning for the 2021-2022 school year to complete a registration form this month.

The form will only be available for one week, from 8 a.m. on Friday, April 16 and midnight on Friday, April 23.

School board representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday afternoon, but in a letter to parents the board said "this is the only virtual learning option the school board is able to offer for the 2021-2022 school year at this time."

The full letter, with more details about how virtual learning will work, is available on the board's website.