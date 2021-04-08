Thunder Bay teenager arrested for assault on 'vulnerable male victim' after video circulated on social media

Thunder Bay police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man from the northwestern Ontario city in connection with an alleged assault which was recorded and posted to social media.

A news release Thursday from the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) said the video, which showed a man attacking a "vulnerable male victim," is believed to have been recorded on Apr. 4.

The statement said the alleged assault was not initially reported to police, and officers only became aware of the video when it began circulating on social media.

The arrest was made Thursday morning, and the charged appeared in bail court before being remanded into custody with a future appearance on Apr. 9, police said.

Thunder Bay police also urged people to come forward when they witness or become aware of crimes against vulnerable citizens.

The statement said members of the homeless community, seniors, people with intellectual disabilities, and children are examples of vulnerable citizens, and said these population groups are less likely to report crimes when they are affected.

"By reporting on their behalf, and sharing evidence with police, we can begin to help these vulnerable victims," the TBPS said.