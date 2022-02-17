'57 Chevy found in northwestern Ontario lagoon has vintage car buffs buzzing

A vehicle sitting on the bottom of a lagoon in northwestern Ontario has created a stir in the vintage car world.

The excitement started when the Lake Superior Marine Conservation Area made a post on its Facebook page last week about the sunken vehicle in the Nipigon lagoon.

Several underwater photos were also posted and an online discussion ensued.

One of the people who ended up being tagged was Angelo Van Bogart, the editor of Old Cars magazine in Wisconsin.

He quickly was able to identify the car as a 1957 Chevy 210 station wagon, a member of one of the most iconic car brands in history.

This restored 57 Chevy 210 station wagon, is the same colour as the one on the bottom of the Nipigon lagoon. Angelo Van Bogart, The editor of Old Cars magazine, says the 57 Chevy station wagons have become highly sought after in recent years. (BringaTrailer.com/Google)

"Anybody that has just the slightest interest in old cars can usually identify a '57 Chevy," said Van Bogart. "It's been on stamps, it's all over pop culture. It's just one of those cars that stands out. It has the shark fin at the back and they've got really cool hooded head lamps in the front. It's just a very pleasing style."

Van Bogart said records show about 27,000 of this style of station wagon were built in 1957. He said usually about 10 per cent of vintage cars are still around in some form, but he expects it's fewer for '57 Chevy station wagons, as they would have seen longer and harder use. Van Bogart said, traditionally, the '57 Chevy station wagons were not seen as collectible, but that has changed.

"Station wagons in the last five or 10 years or so have gotten really hot and '57 Chevy's were already hot cars." he said. "So when you have a `57 Chevy station wagon, you've got a pretty interesting car and one that has quite a following already."

Nipigon Mayor Richard Harvey, who is also a marine archaeologist, first came upon the car on a dive in the lagoon back in 2012, and knew it was a 1957 Chevy but it was just one of several vehicles there. He thought other items in the lagoon, like an old wooden wagon and a skiff, were more historically interesting.

The 1957 Chevy is well known for its shark fin at the back, hooded headlamps and bumper in the front that also incorporates the grille. Many of these traits can be seen on the vehicle in the lagoon. (Lake Superior Marine Conservation Area/ Facebook)

Harvey said the sunken vehicles, including a Chevy sports van, ended up in the lagoon via an old contest.

"The Nipigon volunteer fire department used to have a car sinking lottery," Harvey said. "They would put an old car on the ice and you bought a ticket for when you thought it was going to go through the ice, and whoever was closest to the time and date that it went down would win the 50-50 draw."

Harvey said the vehicles would have a a rope on the front, so they could be winched out of the water afterwards. He said a couple of the other vehicles that are still on the bottom in the lagoon were ones that went upside down and they weren't able to winch out. He said the `57 Chevy is right way up, but has a different issue that kept it there.

Side view of the 1957 Chevrolet 210 Station Wagon in the Nipigon lagoon. Chevrolet marketed its mid-priced line as the “210” series from 1953 to 1957. (Lake Superior Marine Conservation Area/Facebook)

"Interestingly enough, the cable off the front is actually wrapped around a stump underwater," he said. "So it got wrapped and sunk down into the mud."

Harvey said the car has been there so long it has become a part of the fish habitat in the lagoon. He noted that there was a suggestion online that the car should be raised because of its worth as a collectible, but he doesn't think that should happen.

"I would definitely argue that trying to take it out of there, especially as it's not that far away from a turtle nesting area."

Asked for his opinion on whether the old `57 would be worth pulling from the lagoon, Van Bogart didn't seem to think it was.

"My understanding of steel that's been under water is that it might look good at the bottom, but because of the lack of oxygen and the cold water it will make a vehicle look really well preserved," he said. "But the minute you bring it up exposed to oxygen, it's going to rust really bad. You may be able to get some stainless trim off of it, or maybe some glass, but the metal is going to be pretty weak by the time you drag it from the bottom of the lagoon. "

For now, the Nipigon lagoon's 1957 210 Chevy station wagon will stay where it is, a remnant of a by-gone age.