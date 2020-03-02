Thunder Bay police ask assault victim to come forward

Thunder Bay police are asking the victim of an assault that was captured on video last week to come forward.

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. May 30 in the Current River area, where the lone male victim was walking.

A youth female accused followed the male closely, before striking the victim and fleeing on foot, police said.

A video of the incident was recorded by a friend of the accused, and later circulated on social media.

Police said they have identified the accused, and witnesses, and are now asking for the victim to come forward.

The victim, police said, was not known to the accused or witnesses.

Police are not distributing a copy of the video out of respect for the victim's privacy, and in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.