Cause of south-side woodworking shop fire under investigation: Thunder Bay firefighters

The cause of a fire in a woodworking shop in a south-side Thunder Bay, Ont., mall is under investigation, firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to Victoriaville mall at about 7:45 a.m. Friday with reports of a structural fire.

Responding firefighters were told by staff from the St. Joseph's Health Centre South — located inside Victoriaville — a fire had broken out inside the health centre's woodworking shop.

Fire crews entered the area, and found smoke and flames issuing from inside the shop.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and damage was minimal.

There were no injuries.