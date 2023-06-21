Victoriaville-area designs approved by Thunder Bay City Council

Thunder Bay City Council has approved a new look for the south core following the demolition of Victoriaville Shopping Centre.

The demolition of the mall was previously approved by council. That's scheduled to take place next year, after which the sections of Victoria and Syndicate avenues that were closed off when the mall was built will be opened back up and reconstructed; the preferred design for the reconstructed area was approved by council on Monday.

A report from consultants KGS group shows what they're calling an "urban heritage" design for the sections of Syndicate and Victoria avenues that will be reopened to traffic following the mall's demolition.

"The design will see Victoria Avenue opened to through traffic, add on street parking to the area, provide multi use links, and add public use space along Victoria Avenue and on Syndicate Avenue," a report to council states.

The project is expected to cost about $17 million.

Scotia Kauppi, co-chair of the Fort William Business Improvement Area, said the new designs will mean good things for the south core, and the businesses there.

An overhead view of the redesign of the site currently occupied by Victoriaville mall, which is scheduled to be demolished next year. (KGS Group)

"I don't know how it would not have a positive effect, showing all this new space and everything getting a good little facelift," Kauppi said. "I hope it'll encourage other businesses to take the time to take on some more funding options and opportunities that are through the city of Thunder Bay."

"There's other funding options through the CEDC and such that could help give the other buildings little facelifts as well, and that should attract more businesses."

The actual demolition of Victoriaville is expected to take place from summer to fall 2024. The reconstruction of the Syndicate and Victoria avenues will happen the next year.

Kauppi said the BIA is requesting one change to the plan, specifically regarding parking.

"So far the street side parking is on the south side of Victoria Avenue," Kauppi said. "We would like the parking to be changed to the north side, just based on the fact that there is a medical clinic, there's a physiotherapy centre on the north side and they don't have any accessible parking."

"Also, currently there's not very much parking," she said. "There's only street parking along Justice [Avenue], and then going to the courthouse, there's not too many accessible parking spaces anywhere in that area."