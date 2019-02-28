Officials with the City of Thunder Bay are reminding people to be careful driving through the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Lillie Street, and not treat it like a four-way stop during the ongoing month-long traffic study.

The signal lights have been temporarily removed and drivers who are travelling east or west on Victoria Avenue are being reminded to drive straight through the intersection at Lillie Street without stopping.

Drivers who are headed north or south on Lillie Street at Victoria Avenue, however, must come to a complete stop at the new stop sign and proceed through the intersection when it's clear and safe to do so.

City officials are also reminding drivers not to treat the intersection like a four-way stop.

The traffic study, which began on Feb. 26, will end on March 27.