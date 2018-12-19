Traffic lights at Victoria Ave., intersection to be reactivated Thursday

The traffic lights at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Lillie Street will be reactivated on Thursday, according to the city of Thunder Bay.

The City's Engineering Division launched a month-long traffic study in February to determine traffic control requirements at the Victoria Avenue and Lillie Street intersection, as well as the Victoria Avenue and Ford Street intersection.

"During the study, additional and updated traffic data was collected including traffic volumes, collisions, speeds, delays and congestion," said Matthew Miedema, a project engineer with the city's engineering department. "The findings of this study, along with recommendations to safely and efficiently manage traffic and pedestrian activity in the area for the long-term, will be presented to City Council in May."

During the first few days, the signals will be set to a flashing red light to allow drivers time to adjust to the reactivation of the signals before resuming to normal operation on Monday, April 8.

Drivers should treat the flashing red light as an all-way stop.