Victoria Ave, Ford St. roundabout not 'warranted' say Thunder Bay city engineers

A proposed roundabout at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Ford Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., is not recommended, according to the city's engineering division.

A traffic study was conducted along Victoria, near where the south-side thoroughfare intersects with Ford Street and Lillie Street, in December 2018; it was studying the removal of existing traffic signals at the Lillie Street intersection as engineering officials felt they were not warranted, based on vehicle and pedestrian volumes.

"When we pulled the signals off, we studied to see the effects of an un-signalized corridor between Victoria [Avenue], Ford [Street] and Lillie [Street]," city project engineer Matthew Miedema said.

"So once we turned the signals off, traffic managed quite well and actually improved in some aspects of traffic management," he continued.

"The signals are not warranted so ... you no longer warrant a roundabout as well."

A public information session was held in January 2019 to answer questions about a proposed roundabout and how to properly use them.

The traffic lights were temporarily removed from around late February to early April to find out how traffic reacted, Miedema added, which helped engineering officials find that traffic flow improved, particularly as it pertains to delays and gap times.

Thunder Bay project engineer Matthew Miedema said roundabouts are designed to maximize vehicle and pedestrian safety, minimize pollution and fuel consumption. (thunderbay.ca)

"There's not enough volume on Lillie and Ford to warrant traffic signals, and what we thought at [the] onset was that it was delayed ... specifically with transit," he added. "Transit has a tight time frame to get to city hall ... so there was concerns with delays getting onto Victoria Avenue from the intersecting streets."

Miedema said removing the lights reduced delays, however, there was still an identified need for a pedestrian crossing in the area, which is why the engineering division is recommending a new pedestrian crossover at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Ford Street.

"Currently there are more pedestrians that cross at Ford Street right now even though it's not signalized," he said. "[So] in addition we're looking to extend the multi-use path that currently ends close to [the] Hogarth-Riverview Manor complex area."

"So there will be a new multi-use path running along Ford Street."

Miedema said the findings and recommendations will be presented to city council on May 6, but he is also scheduled to be at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School on Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to answer questions from the public about the results of the recent traffic study.