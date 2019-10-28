New pedestrian crossover activated Monday in Thunder Bay

A new pedestrian crossover is expected to be activated Monday on Victoria Avenue in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The crossover, located at the Ford Street intersection, will start operating on October 28, the city stated in a written release.

Drivers and cyclists heading along Victoria Avenue must now stop when a pedestrian is waiting to cross and the crossover lights start flashing.

Matt Miedema, the city project engineer, stated the crossovers are activated on demand only, which allows for good traffic flow and a safe way for pedestrians to cross.

"Crossovers also cost less to implement than signalized intersections and we've found them to be very effective," Miedema said in the release.

City administration had previously proposed converting the intersection to a roundabout but said a traffic study showed that the crossover and removal of traffic lights at the nearby Victoria Avenue and Lillie Street intersection, would be better.

The city now has six activated pedestrian crossovers.