Section of Victoria Avenue in Thunder Bay, Ont., closing for two weeks, city says

A stretch of Victoria Avenue on Thunder Bay's south side is closing to traffic for two weeks, the city said Monday.

The closure begins Tuesday, June 19. It stretches from Lillie Street to Waterloo Street, and will affect westbound traffic.

The closure is to allow for asphalt resurfacing, and is expected to last up to two weeks, the city said in a media release.

Anyone looking to access Delaney Arena and Fort William Stadium during the closure can still do so by following the detour route posted at Brunswick Street and Legion Track Drive, the city said.