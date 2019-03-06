Thunder Bay Victim Services in 'desperate' need of old cell phones to help 'save someone's life'

Do you have any old cell phones laying around at home?

Officials with the Thunder Bay and Area Victim Services says "even one cell phone ... can make the difference" for someone escaping violence.

"We often meet with victims of crime who are left in positions where they have no reliable means of contacting emergency services if they need it," Thunder Bay and Area Victim Services program coordinator, Danielle Rider told CBC News, "and many of the people we work with can't afford a regular phone or even a landline."

She said "any old cell phone" even if it's not connected or set up with a service plan "will dial 9-1-1."

"What we do is we use old donated cell phones and we provide those to victims, so that moving forward, if they ever found themselves in a situation, they would at least be able to call for help if they needed it," she said, adding that the centre is "always in need" of old phones.

Any old phone can "save someone's life"

Rider recommends people to completely "wipe their cell phones" before donating it to victim services.

"We all carry around personal information on our phones these days so ... I always go through the phones before I give them out, and I make sure that I have wiped it completely," Rider added.

She said the centre is currently in "desperate" need of used phones as they "only has a couple in the office" and it's "not really meeting the needs of the people in our community."

"In terms of getting it to us, the best thing to do is to contact me and we can arrange for people to drop them off or I can come pick them up from people or organizations."

Officials at the Thunder Bay and Area Victim Services says they are in "desperate" need of old mobile phones to help support victims of violence in our community. (TBAVS / Facebook)

She said it also doesn't matter how old the phone is as any cellular device can help "save someone's life."

"The ones I have right now in the office are old little flip phones and old ones that are easily 10 years old," she said, "and all of them do the same thing; they call 9-1-1 and that's all that we need it to do."

Old phones can be donated directly to the Thunder Bay and Area Victim Services Centre, or people can contact Danielle Rider at 807-684-1051 to make arrangements.