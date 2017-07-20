Section of Vickers Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., to close for sewer work, city says
A section of Vickers Street is scheduled to close starting Oct. 15 for storm sewer work, the City of Thunder Bay said.
Vickers Street, between Dease Street and Weigand Avenue, is expected to be closed for five days due to the project. Local access will be permitted at each end of the closure area, the city said.
Drivers are asked to take alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.