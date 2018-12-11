Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a male victim is being treated at hospital for serious injuries after an assault on Monday evening.

According to a written release Tuesday from the Thunder Bay Police Service, officers responded to reports of an assault at around 8 p.m. on Monday, December 10 at a residence in the 300 block of Vickers Street North.

Police said firefighters were attending to a male victim when officers arrived at the scene. He was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by paramedics.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.