Thunder Bay police arrest, charge 10 in early Saturday morning disturbance

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have arrested and charged 10 people from northwestern Ontario as well as Toronto with a variety of offences after officers were called to a south-side home early Saturday morning.

In a written release issued Monday, Thunder Bay police said they were called to a multi-unit building on Vickers Street around 1 a.m. on Saturday over a report that a man threatened another man with a handgun. Police said the victim was also assaulted by a third man.

After containing the scene, police said officers arrested people as they left the home. Police then reportedly used a search warrant for the home to seize a number of items including an imitation handgun, suspected drugs, as well as cash and equipment consistent with drug trafficking.

A 36-year-old Thunder Bay man was charged with a number of offences including possession for the purpose of trafficking, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and using an imitation firearm. Another 36-year-old man was charged with possession with the purpose of trafficking, assault and breach of probation.

Eight other people from Thunder Bay, Atikokan and Toronto, ranging in age from 20 to 37, have all been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and having proceeds of crime over $5,000.

All are due in court this month.