Members of the Lions Club in Vermilion Bay, Ont., say they are "disheartened" after the organization's prize package for the yearly winter carnival was stolen earlier this month.

"Every winter we run the Winter Carnival raffle and we raffle off an ATV, a snow machine and a trailer," Lions Club member Crystal Mann told CBC News, "and that usually makes the club around $30,000 that we can donate back into the community."

The profit from the annual raffle helps support various organizations and groups like food banks, the local hospital and the 906 Machin Air Cadets, Mann said.

She said the prize package was on display at Bobby's corner, an intersection on Highway 17 in the northwestern Ontario town, when someone stole the brand new, 2019 Textron four-wheeler in the early morning hours of October 26.

"The entire package was ... chained and locked and someone came with a portable grinder and took off the chains, wheeled the four-wheeler off the trailer, loaded it on to a vehicle and took it all away," Mann explained.

The theft of the ATV meant that the club had to purchase another one in order to continue to run the raffle, which "put [them] out $12,500 about."

"It's kind of crazy to think that someone would steal something from a service club. Our big banner is on front of the package," Mann said.

Anonymous donor comes to rescue

As the Vermilion Bay Lions Club members contemplated a way to recoup their lost profit, Mann said the club received a call from an "anonymous community member" who will purchase a "new four-wheeler for the package."

"I was a little bit shocked," Mann added. "Because this is a service club and this is a raffle ran under a lottery license, its been taking us a couple days to get approval to go ahead with a GoFundMe page ... and then we just got a phone call."

"It took a lot of weight off everybody's shoulders."

Mann said the OPP are investigating the theft and are looking for tips from anyone who might have witnessed the incident.