Thunder Bay·Northern Nosh

Vermilion Bay food truck serves food 'you wouldn't normally find in the middle of the bush'

Bobby's Bites is especially known for its fish tacos.

Bobby's Bites is a food truck parked at the Shell station in Vermilion Bay

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Manager and cook Tasha Doudiet (centre) with employees Ty and Rodrick Berens. (Supplied by Tasha Doudiet)

Located at the Shell gas station off Highway 17 in Vermilion Bay, Bobby's Bites is a food truck serving fare a little different than what you'd normally find on the side of a northern Ontario highway, such as fish tacos and carnitas.

"A lot of people stop and think they're just going to get some fries and a hot dog," explained manager and cook Tasha Doudiet. "[They end up having] something they've never had before."

Fish tacos are one of the most popular items at Bobby's Bites. (Supplied by Tasha Doudiet)

This summer marks the fourth season for Bobby's Bites, which operates seasonally. Tap on the player to hear my conversation with Tasha.

Up North6:20Northern Nosh: Bobby's Bites
Jonathan spoke with Tasha Doudiet, manager and cook at Bobby's Bites, a food truck in Vermilion Bay famous for its fish tacos. 6:20

Bobby's Bites is located at 110 Armstrong Street (at Highway 17) in Vermilion Bay.

Bobby's Bites is also known for their "designer poutines." (Supplied by Tasha Doudiet)

Special thanks to Kira Westby and Lisa Totton for this week's suggestion. 

"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

