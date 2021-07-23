Vermilion Bay food truck serves food 'you wouldn't normally find in the middle of the bush'
Bobby's Bites is a food truck parked at the Shell station in Vermilion Bay
Located at the Shell gas station off Highway 17 in Vermilion Bay, Bobby's Bites is a food truck serving fare a little different than what you'd normally find on the side of a northern Ontario highway, such as fish tacos and carnitas.
"A lot of people stop and think they're just going to get some fries and a hot dog," explained manager and cook Tasha Doudiet. "[They end up having] something they've never had before."
This summer marks the fourth season for Bobby's Bites, which operates seasonally. Tap on the player to hear my conversation with Tasha.
Bobby's Bites is located at 110 Armstrong Street (at Highway 17) in Vermilion Bay.
Special thanks to Kira Westby and Lisa Totton for this week's suggestion.
"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?