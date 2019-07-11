Arson suspect arrested, transported back to Thunder Bay after fleeing to Niagara Falls, police says

A 19-year-old man wanted by Thunder Bay police in connection with two arson investigations, is in custody, police said in a written release Tuesday.

Police said Steffin Sam Verghese of Bangalore, India, was arrested July 19 after investigators learned he had fled to Niagara Falls and notified police there.

He appeared in Thunder Bay court last week, and was remanded into custody.

Varghese has been charged with arson, and seven counts of forcible confinement, over a fire at a Queen Street residence on July 8.

Police have also named Varghese as a suspect in a June 29 fire at a Hartland Street residence that left one person in critical condition.

On Tuesday, a police spokesperson said the Hartland Street fire remains under investigation, and no charges have yet been laid.