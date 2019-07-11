Skip to Main Content
Arson suspect arrested, transported back to Thunder Bay after fleeing to Niagara Falls, police says
Thunder Bay·New

A 19-year-old man, who has been wanted by Thunder Bay police in connection to two arson investigations, has been arrested in southern Ontario, police said in a written release Tuesday.

19-year-old Steffin Sam Varghese was wanted by police in connection to two arson investigations

CBC News ·
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., said they obtained evidence that the 19-year-old had fled to Niagara Falls. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

A 19-year-old man wanted by Thunder Bay police in connection with two arson investigations, is in custody, police said in a written release Tuesday.

Police said Steffin Sam Verghese of Bangalore, India, was arrested July 19 after investigators learned he had fled to Niagara Falls and notified police there.

He appeared in Thunder Bay court last week, and was remanded into custody.

Varghese has been charged with arson, and seven counts of forcible confinement, over a fire at a Queen Street residence on July 8.

Police have also named Varghese as a suspect in a June 29 fire at a Hartland Street residence that left one person in critical condition.

On Tuesday, a police spokesperson said the Hartland Street fire remains under investigation, and no charges have yet been laid.

 

