Police search for second suspect after vehicle 'stolen from driveway' in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in searching for a suspect who was reportedly involved in a vehicle theft earlier this year.

Police said on September 14, a resident reported that a 2005 white Subaru Outback XT had been stolen from their driveway in the 300 block of Marks Street North sometime between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Tuesday, the victim also reported that a purse was left inside the vehicle and that transactions had been recorded on her debit card.

On Oct. 15 police released images and requested the public's help in identifying the male who is allegedly connected to this investigation.

On Tuesday, police released a new image from the video surveillance showing a second potential suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help investigators identify the suspects to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service or Crime Stoppers.