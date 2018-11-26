Thunder Bay Police search for witnesses after vehicle collides with light pole

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are looking for witnesses after a westbound vehicle hit a pole on the median on West Arthur Street just outside of the Hampton Hotel on Friday night.

"What had happened is a single motor vehicle struck a light pole ... [and] that vehicle fled the scene, and this occurred just before 11 p.m. on Friday, November 23, " Traffic Unit Sergeant Gordon Snyder explained.

He said as a result, the light pole was "laying across the roadway" when two other vehicles "separately struck" it as well.

"In essence, we have three separate motor vehicle collisions that occurred as a result of that first collision with the light pole," Sgt. Snyder said.

According to a written release on Monday from the Thunder Bay Police Service, two vehicles were towed from the scene with significant damage but no injuries.

Police said they are looking for the driver and vehicle that first collided with the pole on Friday night.

"Obviously the vehicle would have significant front-end damage as a result of this collision, and we're urging that person to come on down to the police station to report the accident," Sgt. Snyder added, "or if there's anyone out there that may have witnessed this collision, or that knows a vehicle with significant front-end damage after this weekend, by all means, give us a call."

He said they do not have any specific description of the vehicle or driver they are searching for, however, officers are investigating the incident and "obtaining video in and around the area."

"We should be able to track down this vehicle, but before we get to that point, we're urging the driver to come forward to report the incident."

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.