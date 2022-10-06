Vandals remove faces of wood carved animals at brand new Thunder Bay playground

City of Thunder Bay staff say they were 'extremely disappointed' to find damage to the newly constructed playground at Centennial Park Wednesday.

Officials said city staff discovered vandals had cut into wood carved animals on the playground while carrying out a routine check at the park.

"It is extremely disappointing. The new play area at Centennial has been very well-received and when you've seen how children interact with the carvings and how much joy they bring, it's hard to imagine why anyone would do such a thing." said Werner Schwar, supervisor of parks and open space planning with the city.

Thunder Bay celebrated the official grand opening of the newly reconstructed Centennial Park playground with a ribbon cutting ceremony less than a month ago.

The City of Thunder Bay celebrated the grand opening of Centennial Park on Sept. 13, 2022. A child can be seen playing on one of the now damaged wood carvings at the park. (Submitted by the City of Thunder Bay)

The project budget was $700,000, and had been in the works since 2020. City officials said the playground redesign was a result of extensive public engagement that took place in 2019.

In September, when the playground opened, Schwar said, "We are really proud of this new park, and hope to see it very well-used for years to come."

The playground has a woodland adventure theme, something the now damaged wood carved animals captured.

The city said the carvings provided a visual, tactile and educational welcoming experience for children and families visiting the park.

Staff are currently investigating repair options.

The incident has been reported to the Thunder Bay Police.

If anyone has any information about the vandalism, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 623-8477 or online.