Smashed windows, fires reported at Thunder Bay Mary J.L. Black Library

Safety improvements are being made at Mary J.L. Black Library in Thunder Bay, Ont., following several cases of vandalism, fires and harassment of staff and patrons over the past few weeks.

In a release Tuesday, the Thunder Bay Public Library (TBPL) said there have been a number of incidents at Mary J.L. Black Library, located on Edward Street.

They include:

Numerous windows being broken.

A break-in at a storage shed.

Two small fires set close to the library.

Damage to three trees.

Graffiti and littering.

Staff and customers being harassed by groups of people who are "banging on the windows, yelling, fighting and cursing."

Three trees outside Mary J.L. Black Library have been 'damaged beyond saving,' says the Thunder Bay Public Library, which has seen several incidents of vandalism recently. (Thunder Bay Public Library/Facebook)

The TBPL said it's issuing a statement to make the public aware of the issues, and asks that anyone witnessing vandalism or other incidents at the library call 911 or Crime Stoppers to report it.

The TBPL is also making safety improvements at the Mary J.L. Black Library. They include installing extra security cameras, hiring security to patrol the area, improving lighting and notifying Thunder Bay police of all incidents.