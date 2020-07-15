Thunder Bay firefighters investigate cause of north-side house fire

Thunder Bay firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a residence on Thunder Bay's north side on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the residence, located in the 200 block of Van Horne Street, at about 8:30 a.m. with reports of smoke emanating from the building.

Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and flame coming out of a second-floor window, and began an exterior attack.

Meanwhile, firefighters began a search of the interior. No occupants were found on the first or second floor.

Damage to the second floor was heavy, and the first floor sustained smoke and water damage.

An adult female occupant was asleep in the basement, firefighters said, and was unaware of the fire upstairs.

She was removed from the home by firefighters, and assessed by paramedics, then released from their care.

A dog was also removed unharmed from the residence, firefighters said.