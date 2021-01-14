Valley Central Public School closed for the day due to water issue
A Thunder Bay area school will be closed on Thursday due to issues with water access.
The Lakehead District School Board said Valley Central Public School, and its child care service, will be closed for the day.
The school board said the issue is expected to be resolved by late afternoon.
The school and child care service is anticipated to be back open on Friday.