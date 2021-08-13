Confederation College, Lakehead University mandate vaccines on campus

Thunder Bay's post-secondary institutions are mandating vaccines for students, staff and faculty for the upcoming school year.

Both Lakehead University and Confederation College announced the vaccine mandates this week.

College president Kathleen Lynch told CBC News on Tuesday that there are still some details to be worked out with the policy.

"We are looking at different options," she said. "There's proof that we could require, there are attestations, that could be required, and we're still sorting through that."

Lynch said the college is also still working out options for people who are unable to get vaccinated; those options may include regular COVID-19 testing.

"There's a lot of challenges, obviously, going forward," Lynch said. "We have a couple of weeks left until our semester starts, so we're going to be very busy writing our Q&A and getting everything prepared so that we can make clear statements to everyone."

Lakehead's policy states all students, staff and faculty arriving on its campuses or properties must have a first vaccine dose by Sept. 7 and be fully vaccinated by Oct. 7.

"The policy, which is currently being developed and will be shared with our university community upon completion, will address details of its implementation, including guidelines that will apply to any visitors to our campuses and properties," the statement, attributed to Lakehead president Moira McPherson, states. "This policy will enhance existing measures we have taken in recent weeks as we prepare to return to our campuses."

Lakehead representatives were not available for comment on Tuesday.