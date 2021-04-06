Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay District Health Unit opens COVID-19 vaccination bookings to people 60 and over

Residents of Thunder Bay, Ont., age 60 and over will soon be able to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

Appointments can be made starting at 8 a.m. on April 7

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay residents age 60 and over can start making appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday morning through the provincial booking system. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Residents of Thunder Bay, Ont.,  age 60 and over will soon be able to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit said Tuesday that people over age 60 can start booking appointments through the provincial booking system at 8 a.m. on April 7.

The health unit notes vaccine supply remains limited, but some spots are available and work is continuing to bring more  doses to the city.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-833-943-3900, or visiting Ontario.ca/bookvaccine.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

External Links

now