A collaborative effort among businesses and social services agencies in Thunder Bay, Ont., to address poverty, homelessness, addictions, poor mental health and crime could help the city become a healthier, happier place, despite the pandemic.

That's the hope of Albert Brulé, the chief executive officer of the United Way of Thunder Bay. It facilitated a meeting with members of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, the Lakehead Social Planning Council and social services providers in the city last November.

The pandemic delayed the release of the results of that meeting until now and Brulé sees a silver lining in that.

It's a time when many people are asking "how can we marshal our collective resources – limited as they may be – to help those in need," Brulé told CBC News in an interview. "Everyone is far more aware of the inequities" laid bare by the twin health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

The Chamber of Commerce agrees.

"COVID has shown us how vulnerable our economy and social systems are," said president Charla Robinson. "Those businesses that can, are keen to help out."

"We can build back, better," Brulé said, using the local ideas articulated and endorsed by the cross-sector group of about 100 people who gathered last year.

'It benefits us all'

"It's one thing for social service agencies to get together among themselves, but it's another to see business owners so involved," Brulé said. "There's a vested interest for the business community to want to help raise the standard of living. It benefits all of us."

The report addresses 12 areas of concern in the city such as social inclusion, crime and safety, diversity, poverty reduction, healthy aging, drugs and addiction. Each subject area spells out ideas, potential partners and follow-up actions.

For example, the poverty reduction section recommends lobbying for a universal basic income and free public transportation.

Charla Robinson is the President of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce which is advocating for a national basic income after a meeting of business owners and social service agencies in Thunder Bay last year. (Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce)

Robinson said the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce is working with the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce to put forward a recommendation at their national convention around the need for a federal basic income pilot program. Both cities were home to the now-cancelled provincial basic income pilot project.

Some ideas have already taken flight, Brulé said, such as the initiative to get cell phones to people who don't have them so they can access online services while many agencies are closed during the pandemic.

'Now is the time'

Brulé is excited about the idea for a community action forum to address social inclusion. It would see a large venue filled with all kinds of services for people experiencing poverty or homelessness. They could get their hair cut, access legal advice and find out about available housing options all in one day, in the same setting.

All of the ideas in the report are attached to names of people and organizations that support them, which should make moving forward easier, Brulé said.

"Our role was to facilitate and promote the opportunity to get involved in finding solutions," he said. "We have no ownership of the initiatives, it's in their hands."

The organizations involved are looking at convening another session this fall, online, to engage even more people in moving forward with the plans and generate new local ideas to address pervasive social problems.

"We're saying, 'here are the ideas, now is the time,'" Brulé said.