Local rideshare company launches grocery delivery service

A Thunder Bay based rideshare company is among the many businesses that have made changes to their operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uride launched their new Uride Services app on Tuesday, which offers grocery and LCBO delivery for residents in Thunder Bay.

"We had a ton of people reaching out, asking if we could do deliveries," said Cody Ruberto, Uride founder and CEO. "We had a meeting with our whole management team and decided to make this massive shift."

Apart from local demand, Ruberto said he also recognized a need for more grocery delivery services in the city while self-isolating after returning from Europe several weeks ago.

"People need as many options as possible," he said. "Unfortunately, many services are extremely backed up."

"When I was doing my self-isolation when I came back from Europe, about seven weeks ago, there was a wait of almost a week at that point to get groceries."

Ruberto said he was lucky to have family members who could help to get necessities while in quarantine, but recognizes that's not the case for everyone.

"We just want to do our best to keep these wait times low," he said. "There's an extreme demand, and that's why the people who have stepped up to help, the people who are going in the stores and shopping for people, who are doing the deliveries ... I'm just really grateful to all of those people who are stepping up and they're making a big difference."

Right now, Uride Services is offering same-day delivery, which can be accessed through the app or online.

Ruberto said for safety purposes, drivers and shoppers are given masks and gloves to wear while working, and all deliveries are contactless.