Uride aims to give back to community through new foundation

A Thunder Bay-based ridesharing company has launched a new foundation that it hopes will encourage more good deeds in the city.

Uride — which was founded in Thunder Bay in 2017, and has since expanded to other cities in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta — has funded its new Uride Foundation with $10,000, which will be used to support those in need, company founder and CEO Cody Ruberto said.

"I've had so many people that have helped on this journey for Uride, and then also in my personal life," Ruberto said. "There's a lot of times where I've been in a really bad place, and had no money and been really struggling, and there's been people to help me."

"With Uride, now we're in a position where we can give back."

The foundation will fund all manner of good deeds, Ruberto said.

"It could be something small like buying the next 20 people in line coffee," he said. "If we hear about a family who's struggling and having a hard time with groceries and things like that, we can buy them groceries."

"If someone's late on bill payments or rent, those are things that we're open to helping out with."

'Really, really makes a difference'

Ruberto said the foundation will also work with other charities in the city, like Shelter House.

The foundation is also accepting donations, and looking for volunteers, as well, Ruberto said.

"These are things that we just really want to encourage people to do," he said. "Everyone on our team, our management team, our drivers, even people throughout the community."

"Good deeds, you can do a lot of things that don't cost money as well, and it really, really makes a difference."

Ruberto said the hope is the foundation will grow, and soon be operating in all the cities Uride operates in. The initial $10,000, however, will be spent in Thunder Bay.

Ideas for funding can be submitted through the Uride Facebook page, he said.