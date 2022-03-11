Uride driver and passenger reunite after lifesaving trip to the hospital

The last time Ayush Dighorikar and Dave King saw each other, the driver was helping save his passenger's life.

More than a month later, Dighorikar — a driver for the Uride service in Thunder Bay — and King reunited.

"It was really nice to meet him, and because I wasn't really in the state of mind at the time to even say thank you and I'm glad we had that opportunity," King said.

Earlier this year, King wasn't feeling well with aches across his body and influenza symptoms. He called his friend, who is a physician, and he decided to call a Uride for King to be taken to the hospital.

King said the service he received was "unreal" and that Dighorikar went above and beyond what he had to do as a driver.

"I could barely walk and they helped me get in the vehicle when we got to the hospital — even before medical personnel could come help me out of the vehicle — he came out with a wheelchair and I got in the wheelchair and [he] wheeled me in," King said.

Dave King was in the hospital for three weeks afterwards dealing with sepsis, a life-threatening medical emergency. (Supplied by Dave King)

King ended up having to stay in the hospital for a few weeks after dealing with sepsis, a life-threatening emergency where the body has an extreme reaction to an infection.

'I was shocked'

At the time, Dighorikar could see King was in pain but didn't know the severity of his passenger's condition and went about his usual day.

It wasn't until later that evening when he was having a conversation with Uride CEO Cody Ruberto, who broke the news to him.

"He suddenly said 'did you drop a passenger to emergency?' I said, 'Yes, what happened?' And he suddenly said 'you saved a passenger today, his life.' I was shocked," said Dighorikar.

Uride also sent out a notification to users letting them know of Dighorikar's good deed. He was messaged by other friends about it, but said he was just doing his job.

Ayush Dighorikar drives for Uride and went about his usual day after bringing Dave King to the hospital, and found out later the severity of King's condition. (Supplied by Ayush Dighorikar)

King and his girlfriend recently invited Dighorikar for a visit to their home to share coffee and express their gratitude. Dighorikar was happy to reunite with King in person, and while King was in hospital, Dighoirkar would ask for updates from Ruberto, who is also friends with King.

"I was happy to see him again, like he was good now, out of danger and he thanked me with a gift," said Dighorikar.

He and King had a good conversation about that day, his job and where he's from, and was shown pictures of King when he was in the hospital, which re-affirmed the severity of the situation.

King said that he and Dighorikar have become friends from the experience, and plan to get together again soon.