Urban market planned for former Eaton's building in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A Thunder Bay entrepreneur is hoping to breathe new life into a vacant north-core building with an urban market.

Maelyn Hurley plans to have the Goods & Co. Market up and running by next summer in the former Eaton's building, which has sat mostly vacant for years.

"It will encompass approximately 35 to 40 permanent vendor spaces, a fully functioning bar, common area and a variety of different products ranging from food to handmade products," Hurley said. "I'm really excited to bring this space to Thunder Bay."

Hurley said the idea is to have something similar to the Forks in Winnipeg, or Toronto's St. Lawrence Market.

"A little less farmer's market grassroots vibe," she said. "More curated, boutique market space."

The market to be a boost for tourism, says Hurley

She plans to have the market running at least six days-per-week, all-year-round; it will occupy about 12,000 square feet on the building's main floor.

Hurley is already involved in the development of the north core. She sits on the Waterfront District Business Improvement Advisory board, and she and her partner run the Foundry on Red River Road.

"This type of business definitely would create more of a shopping destination, and be really great for tourism once the world resumes," she said.

In addition, Hurley is the founder of the Craft Revival, something which has helped her find vendors for the new market space.

"Since last fall, I've been talking to specific vendors because I have such a roster of artisans and makers through the Craft Revival event," she said. "I reached out to specific vendors that I thought would be a good fit, to see their interest and also to make sure that it was a good idea and that the interest was actually there."

"I have about, I'd say, 50 per cent of the space already confirmed."

More information and a vendor application can be found on the Goods & Co. Market website.