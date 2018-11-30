Urban Abbey receives $47K toward youth shelter

A planned youth shelter in Thunder Bay, Ont. is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Friday, Urban Abbey received a $47,000 grant from the Thunder Bay Community Foundation, toward its youth shelter project.

"We are very excited," said Adam Schenk, executive director of the Urban Abbey Youth Shelter.

"There isn't a facility like this currently just for youth in Thunder Bay. The idea is that this is going to be a space where youth are going to be able to get off the streets, will have a safe place to stay," he said, adding that clients will also receive plenty of supports.

The grant will allow the abbey to acquire a building on Simpson St., mortgage-free, he said, because the building offer was contingent on them raising enough money to begin renovating the structure.

Adam Schenk is the executive director of the Urban Abbey Youth Shelter, a project he's been working on for close to a year. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Once completed, the shelter will serve young people aged 16 to 24, he said, and they hope to be able to accommodate up to 20 clients at a time. In addition to a place to stay, the young clients will receive support with things like schooling, finding a job and finding stable housing.

"This is a shelter that is focused on moving youth from being homeless to being homed," said Schenk, who added that abbey staff plan to work with other community organizations to provide services and supports, without duplicating what already exists.

That support for youth is much needed in the community, said Jackie Dojack, president of the board of trustees of the Thunder Bay Community Foundation, adding that although the grant is a larger one than the foundation would usually give out from its general fund, they saw it as an investment in the city.

"We saw that it was money that could really make a significant difference in the city," she said.

"It really will have a huge impact."

The Urban Abbey, on Thunder Bay's north side, plans to open its youth shelter in a separate, south-side location. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Schenk said the grant money will allow them to start renovations on the Simpson St. building shortly. However, they still need to raise about $60,000 more to fund the project.

He said he's hopeful that the shelter can open before the end of 2019, although that will depend on fundraising and renovation progress.