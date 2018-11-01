Thunder Bay police say woman found 'unresponsive' Monday has died, case now a homicide

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say the incident Monday night at a north-side apartment, which sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries is now being investigated as a homicide, after the victim's death on Wednesday.

In a written release on Tuesday, police said they were called to the 300 block of Dufferin Street just before 9 p.m., about an "unresponsive person."

Police said the woman died from her injuries on October 31. A post-mortem examination expected to take place in Thunder Bay.

On Wednesday, police arrested 25-year-old Peter Keeash and charged him with attempted murder, forcible confinement and uttering death threats.

According to Thursday's written statement from police, investigators are expected to change the charge of attempted murder to second degree murder against the 25-year-old man.

Keeash remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.