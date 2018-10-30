Woman in hospital after police find 'unresponsive person' in north side Thunder Bay apartment
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after police were called Monday night about an "unresponsive person" in a north-side Thunder Bay, Ont., apartment.
The Thunder Bay Police Service stated in a written release Tuesday that officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Dufferin Street just before 9 p.m. on Monday, October 29.
Police are holding the scene as the investigation into the incident continues.