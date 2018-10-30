Woman in hospital after police find 'unresponsive person' in north side Thunder Bay apartment

Skip to Main Content
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after police were called Monday night about an "unresponsive person" in a north-side Thunder Bay, Ont., apartment.

Officers called to the 300 block of Dufferin Street around 9 p.m. Monday night, woman has serious injuries

Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., were called to an apartment on the 300 block of Dufferin Street on Monday evening after reports of an unresponsive person. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

The Thunder Bay Police Service stated in a written release Tuesday that officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Dufferin Street just before 9 p.m. on Monday, October 29.

Police are holding the scene as the investigation into the incident continues.

