United Way of Thunder Bay to face 'tough decisions' if donations don't pick up

The United Way of Thunder Bay says it may have to make some difficult decisions if more donations don't come in.

The organization — which raises funds for various community programs in Thunder Bay — issued what it called an "urgent appeal" on Thursday, due to a shortfall in donations.

The United Way said donations have been steadily declining over the past several years; in 2016, $2.6 million was raised, while about $1.6 million was brought in during the 2022 fundraising campaign.

United Way of Thunder Bay CEO Albert Brule said there are likely a few factors contributing to the drop.

"We are not alone," he said. "United Ways across the country have been seeing a decline in certain kinds of donations, particularly employee campaigns."

"Larger organizations—some of them have actually moved away from the United Way and gone to third party platforms ... so employees can go on and give, and choose from among 85,000 charities across Canada."

The COVID-19 pandemic also had an impact, as that meant workplace events like fundraising breakfasts couldn't be held.

"Even now, just kind of coming out of COVID, we're finding it more challenging to get into those workplaces," Brule said. "Many of the employees aren't even in the workplaces. They're working remotely, and that makes it challenging."

"It's a message to us that we have to do things differently."

Brule also acknowledged there are many charitable organizations asking for donations.

"One of the things that we've articulated in our strategic planning going forward is to really focus on collective action, collective impact, working together," Brule said. "That's something that we're completely open to."

Another factor, he said, may be the United Way's decision in 2019 to stop announcing its fundraising goal.

"In the absence of that sort of public target, people don't know that we need help, that we've fallen short compared to what it used to be," Brule said.

In the meantime, Brule said the United Way will be reaching out to past supporters, and potential new donors, to ask them to help make up the funding gap.

Any donations that come in before the end of February will be counted toward the 2022 campaign.

"We have review panels that evaluate the applications from the different community agencies," he said. "They take into consideration the number of people that would be impacted, the kind of impact that it may have, and they're the ones that are going to have to make those hard choices."

"Do we fund just these programs? Do we fund this number of programs but to a lesser amount?"

Michael Quibell, executive director of the Dew Drop Inn, said the United Way is critical when it comes to meeting the needs of the community.

"The bottom line is, we simply could not serve a good meal daily without this support," he said. "In 2022 we had a record-breaking year. Over 122,000 meals and lunches were served."

"In January of this year, we had a 27 per cent increase in the number of people coming to our doors."

Quibell said with the high cost of living, people are struggling to put food on their table.

"There's more people with food insecurity issues, and more people are actually coming to our doors that never imagined that they would have to come to the Dew Drop Inn," he said. "It's scary, it's concerning, and times are tough out there."

Donations can be made via the United Way of Thunder Bay's website.